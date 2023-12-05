KSDS’ sape camp attracts 50 participants including from peninsula

SIBU: Fifty participants including from Peninsular Malaysia took part in a sape camp organised by Kelab Sape Dayak Sibu (KSDS) at its premises here last Saturday.

KSDS chairman Anthony Abong said the participants were from all age groups – from young children to adults.

“We really did not expect our sape camp to draw such an extraordinary response. The participants were of various races and religions, and included several from the peninsula.

“I’m pleased that there are many out there, especially the youth, who are interested in learning how to play the sape,” he said, adding that ‘Master of Sape’ Jimpau Balan was invited to conduct the class.

He said apart from learning the traditional musical instrument, the participants also learned how to perform the ‘ngajat’ dance and also the basics of ‘kuntau’ self-defence.

In view of the good response, Anthony said KSDS is planning to hold a similar camp next year.

To know more about KSDS and its activities, Anthony can be reached on 013-5650914.

Alternatively, contact Lily Samantha on 013-5788227 or send a message to KSDS’ official page on Facebook.