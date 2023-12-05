Man in Kuching jailed two months for stealing LPG cylinder

KUCHING (Dec 5): A 33-year-old man was sentenced to two months in jail by the Magistrates’ Court here today after he pleaded guilty to stealing a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder from a grocery store last week.

Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi, who meted out the sentence against Azam Sabian, also ordered for his jail sentence to take effect from today.

He was charged under Section 380 of the Penal Code, which carries a jail term for up to 10 years or a fine, upon conviction.

Azam committed the offence at a grocery store in Kampung Bintawa Tengah, Jalan Astana here at around 10.30am on Dec 1, 2023.

Based on the facts of the case, the storekeeper realised that a LPG cylinder, which was stored in the premises was missing on the day of the incident.

The storekeeper then checked the closed-circuit television (CCTV) recording and found that Azam had stolen the LPG cylinder. The estimated loss was RM180.

A police report was lodged which led to Azam’s arrest the next day.

Insp Nur Shafiqa Nyaie Ilin prosecuted the case while Azam was unrepresented by a counsel.