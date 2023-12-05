Motorcyclist killed in accident involving two other vehicles at Jalan Batu Kawa-Matang

KUCHING (Dec 5): A 36-year-old motorcyclist was killed in an accident involving two other vehicles at Jalan Batu Kawa-Matang around 9pm on Sunday.

Padawan district police chief Supt Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad said the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, while the drivers of both vehicles were unhurt.

“Initial investigation found that one of the vehicles, which was travelling from Jalan Batu Kawa towards Taman Swanston, was entering a junction on the right when it was hit by a motorcycle that was coming from the opposite direction.

“As a result of collision, the motorcyclist is suspected to have been thrown off his motorcycle and landed on the other vehicle,” he said.

Abang Zainal Abidin said the case is being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.