Murum rep graces Tau Kelimpun Ladung Biu’ Leto 2023 ceremony

BELAGA (Dec 5): The Tau Kelimpun Ladung Biu’ Leto 2023 ceremony was successfully held at the Dewan Lepo’ Badeng Apau Koyan last Saturday.

The event was graced by Murum assemblyman Kennedy Chukpai Ugon, with Pemanca Tony Kulleh, Penghulu Katan Lawai, Penghulu Robert Injin and other grassroots leaders among those present.

Chukpai congratulated the organiser, especially Uma Badeng, Sungai Koyan Women Bureau committee chairperson Ubong Merang and her team for their effort and cooperation.

“The aim of this event is to further strengthen the Uma Badeng women’s association.

“It is also to enhance family ties, to appreciate women who have contributed to the Uma Badeng community, and to give exposure to the younger generation on the importance of women’s role in the development of a village and society,” he said.

Before attending the event, Chukpai visited the construction site of the 15-door Block N longhouse, and also officiated a Rural Transformation Project involving the construction of a concrete road to the Lepo Badeng Phase 1 housing area.