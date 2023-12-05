Parti KDM defers making decisions on cooperation ahead ‘coffeeshop’ talks of snap state elections

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 5): The Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat (Parti KDM) Supreme Council meeting on Sunday postponed a decision on political cooperation amidst talks of a possible early state election (PRN).

Parti KDM Information Chief Dr Oswald Aisat Igau said the party received many offers that needed to be scrutinised in depth.

“This matter will be decided by the party’s supreme council and will be announced later,” he said in a statement on Tuesday.

Oswald said Parti KDM is now in the unity government bloc at the federal government level.

Therefore, he said the party’s stance is in line with the spirit of a unity government, or Madani government.

“At the Sabah level, we have expressed support for the unity government in line with the Prime Minister’s request,” he said.

However, Oswald said that, until now, Parti KDM is still outside the Sabah state cabinet.

Sabah Umno chairman Datuk Seri Panglima Bung Moktar recently did not rule out cooperation with Parti Warisan (Warisan) and Parti KDM in the state polls, but said it was too early to determine.

Bung Moktar, who is also Kinabatangan MP and Lamag assemblyman, said the party would only cooperate with parties that respect mutual agreements.

Warisan supreme council member Datuk Mohd Yusof Apdal also said the party is open to forming a strategic alliance with Umno.

Yusof whose brother is Warisan president Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal, said as long as there was compatibility between the two parties, Warisan was open to the possibility.