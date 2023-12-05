PM Anwar vows to leave no stone unturned in corruption fight

PUTRAJAYA (Dec 5): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today vowed to leave no stone unturned in his fight against corruption.

He emphasised that government projects must be awarded through a transparent and open tender process.

“Projects cannot be executed without following clear steps via a transparent tender process.

“Is it easy? No, because the old government is used to it,” he said during his speech while officiating the National Technical Profession Day here.

Noting that the numerous corruption cases in Malaysia, the prime minister said, “When it becomes systemic, it takes time to rectify it.”

“I will put a stop to all those who abuse their power,” he added. — Malay Mail

