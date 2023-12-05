PR campaign for RWMF bags campaign of the year, four gold awards at MPRA 2023

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 5): Integrated Strategic Communications Agency bzBee Consult Sdn Bhd (bzbee Consult) won the ‘Campaign of the Year Award’ for communication campaign, ‘The Rainforest World Music Festival: The Comeback Stronger Brand Story’ in the Product Brand Development Award (B2C) category.

BzBee also four gold awards at the annual MPRA 2023 ceremony held at the Aloft Hotel, Kuala Lumpur Sentral.

The 15th edition of the MPRA 2023 awards was organised by the Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA) Malaysia, to honour outstanding and creative

Public Relations campaigns from Public Relations Agencies, as well as in-house practitioners.

Maintaining its streak of success, bzBee Consult also secured Gold Awards in the following categories, showcasing the capabilities of a Bumiputera Agency, to stand at par with multinational public relations agencies.

The Rainforest World Music Festival: The ‘Comeback Stronger’ Brand Story campaign won the Product Brand Development Award (B2C), while the Sarawak Rainforest World Music Festival: A Compelling Comeback Story of Sustainability campaign garnered the Sustainability Award.

Bzbee Consult also won Employee Communication Award as well as the Crisis or Issue Management Award.

According to Prof Mohd Said Bani Din, founder and managing director of bzBee Consult, “It is both an honour and testament to our team’s dedication to creativity and excellence to be awarded and recognised through this prestigious Campaign of the Year award and four Gold Awards at MPRA 2023.

“These accolades speak volume of our commitment to pushing boundaries, to tell compelling stories, and to make lasting imressions in the world of public relations. We are grateful for this recognition and motivated to continue delivering innovative and impactful campaigns in the future.”

The winning campaign, ‘Rainforest World Music Festival: The ‘Comeback Stronger’ Brand Story’ focused on the initiatives and effort of BzBee’s client, Sarawak Tourism Board (STB), in the revitalization of the iconic Rainforest World Music Festival (RWMF) brand, after a 3-year hiatus.

The Campaign showcased that RWMF2023 brand went ‘beyond music’, as a renowned International festival that advocated sustainable practices and responsible tourism. With nearly 20,000 festival-goers from around the world and 199 musicians gracing the Sarawak Cultural Village, the RWMF2023 received strong support for its strong commitment to sustainability.

In reflecting its journey since inception in 2010, bzBee Consult continued to push for excellence and had consistently received awards at the MPRA. These recognitions inspire the agency to reach even greater heights, dedicated to delivering cutting-edge campaigns that leave a lasting impact on the agency’s clients and their target audience.

In early 2023, Said Bani was also awarded the ‘Asia-Pacific Best Public Relations Leader’ 2022 from the World Communication Forum Association (WCFA), Davos Switzerland. He was also appointed a member of the Panel of Judges for the upcoming Davos Communications Awards 2023.