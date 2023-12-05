Premier: Saberkas aims for more youth aged 39 and below to hold key posts

KUCHING (Dec 5): Sarawak United National Youth Organisation (Saberkas) aims to get more youth aged 39 and below to be involved in the organisation through their role as key position holders, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

With the aim of involving more youth under the age of 39, he said the 17th Saberkas Triennial General Meeting (TGM) will witness the election of new leadership of Saberkas for the 2023-2026 session.

“This matter is very clear and in line with the new amendment to the Saberkas Constitution 2020,” he said in his speech read by Saberkas president Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah at the launch of the TGM here today.

Abang Johari, who is Saberkas advisor, said in efforts to rejuvenate Saberkas, the transition of leadership must be planned thoroughly and properly so that unity and mutual understanding can be maintained in the spirit of extended Saberkas family.

“Therefore, Saberkas will continue to give opportunities and space to the senior leadership to become mentors to the new leadership in the future.

“This is so that Saberkas will remain consistent in its foundation as a major youth organisation that has produced many leaders in Sarawak,” he said.

He pointed out that Saberkas, which was established in 1973, had gone through many transitions including that of existing leaderships.

“The 50-year history of Sarawak has also greatly shaped the youth leadership in Sarawak and even influenced the political landscape of the state itself.

“Ahead of this Saberkas TGM, new faces will certainly come to the fore and be elected into the leadership of Saberkas,” he said.

He said the dynamism of Saberkas, which cuts across various races, beliefs, religious affiliations and political understandings, has made the organisation the main pillar of youth and community in associational activities.

“In view of this, we see Saberkas as very easy and comfortable to be approached by anyone, based on a clear agenda which is to jointly develop the infrastructure and human capital of Sarawak’s youth,” he said.

In a concerted effort to ensure that the organisation keep up with changing trends, he added, Saberkas adapted itself through renewal of programmes, direction as well as a more planned target group so that the sustainability of the youth organisation can be maintained and remain relevant to the youth.

“For this year’s Golden Jubilee, new programmes were held such as the Saberkas Sports Carnival (Kasus), Bubur Lambuk Roadshow, Saberkas Prihatin, Saberkas Career and Education Carnival, Economic Digital Empowerment and Media Literacy Programme, Saberkas Cycling Programme, Saberkas Youth Talent, JUMS Starts Bizness and many more,” he said.

He said the struggle of various generations of leadership since the 70s until today has allowed Saberkas to remain relevant and become even more empowered in its role in the development of today’s young generation.

“At the same time, Saberkas is also one of the main agents in the efforts to sustain racial unity, especially at the branch level,” he added.

Among those present were Saberkas deputy president Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi and secretary general Safiee Ahmad.