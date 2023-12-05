Significant request for cross-border water service received from Brunei, says Julaihi

MIRI (Dec 5): The Sarawak government has received a significant request for cross-border water service from Brunei, specifically from the Muara district, seeking increased water usage in the future.

Minister of Utility and Telecommunication Dato Sri Julaihi Narawi said the request was from several large companies in the sultanate.

“I am aware that the Sarawak government and Brunei have discussed the possibility of channelling the Northern Region Water Board (Laku) water supply to Brunei.

“As a minister, I believe this presents an opportunity for Laku Management Sdn Bhd to provide services in two countries. This will undoubtedly bring significant advantages and benefits to the water industry in Sarawak,” he stated in his address at the Laku Annual Dinner held at Miri Marriot Resort & Spa on Sunday.

Julaihi’s text of speech was read by Laku Management Sdn Bhd chairman Datuk Nelson Balang Rining.

He mentioned that Laku strives to establish a unified approach of ‘One Water Entity’.

Consequently, Julaihi said Laku must establish standards and key performance indices (KPIs) to fulfil customer expectations.

To align with the Sarawak Public Service’s endeavours to become a world-class government, he said Laku must deliver exceptional service to its customers, particularly the communities residing in the northern region of Sarawak.

He explained that the One Water Entity is a sensible strategy, representing a long-term plan that the Sarawak government aims to achieve.

This plan, he added, envisions the transformation of the government into a corporate entity that effectively addresses the requirements and regulations of Sarawak.

“Sarawak state government aims to achieve a balance between rural and urban areas through a Centralised Administration approach.

“In addition to expanding the operation of water supply in the city, the government plans to construct more water treatment plants in rural areas as outlined in the 12th Malaysia Plan. This comprehensive long-term plan in Sarawak is expected to address the water issue by 2030.”

He expressed confidence that once completed, the merger through the One Water Entity will effectively resolve the long-standing issue of inconsistency.

“The management process will become more streamlined, improving coordination between rural and urban areas.

“This comprehensive approach will undoubtedly enable the community to have better access to clean water and enjoy its benefits.”

Later, at the same function, Nelson presented contributions from Laku to Miri Hospital and five charitable homes.

The five charitable homes are the Malaysia Red Crescent (MRC) Miri Kidney Dialysis Centre, MRC Sunflower Centre, Sarawak Children’s Cancer Society, Parents with Special Children Association (Pibakis) and Sarawak Society for The Blind of Miri.

Each of the recipients received a contribution of RM4,000 from Laku.

Also present were Laku Management Sdn Bhd chief executive officer Daneil Punang and members of its board of directors.