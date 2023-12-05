Student, bus driver hurt in head-on crash with cement truck in Kuching

KUCHING (Dec 5): A secondary school student was injured after the school bus he was travelling in collided head-on with a cement truck at Pending Industrial Estate here yesterday.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said it was notified of the incident at 1.22pm and deployed personnel from the Tabuan Jaya fire station to the scene.

“The student sustained light injuries and was helped out of the vehicle by the public prior to the arrival of rescuers.

“The team then proceeded to extricate the school bus driver, a woman aged 57, who was pinned to her seat,” said Bomba, adding she was then transported to Sarawak General Hospital for treatment.

The cement truck driver did not sustain any physical injuries in the accident.