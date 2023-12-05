Visa-free policy: Abd Karim cautions against abuse by foreign visitors

KUCHING (Dec 5): Malaysia needs to be careful when accepting tourists into the country, including those who come from China, said Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

The Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister said this is to avoid the abuse of tourist visas for purposes such as vice activities.

“If the country’s visa-free policy can help our tourism industry, I definitely welcome the initiative and I will be very happy because we want to see more tourists coming.

“But on the other hand, we do not want tourists who come and tarnish or spoil our place.

“We want them to come as tourists who can bring harmony and prosperity, and not those who come and be involved in vice activities and so on,” he told a press conference here today.

He was asked to comment on the federal government’s decision to grant a visa-free policy which allows citizens from China and India to enter Malaysia during the Dec 1, 2023 to Dec 31, 2024 period.

Under this policy, China and India nationals can only remain up to 30 days for each entry to Malaysia, and no extension to their social visit pass would be given at the end of the 30-day period.

On the arrival of Chinese tourists to Sarawak, Abdul Karim said the number of arrivals were not very good for the past two to three years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“But this does not apply only to Malaysia but also other countries such as Thailand which is also facing a challenge in attracting tourists from China.

“As it is now, the Chinese government does not encourage its citizens to travel out of the country because they want to activate their domestic tourism.

“However, if they are willing to come to Sarawak and Malaysia, I will be very happy,” he said.

Nevertheless, Abdul Karim pointed out that Sarawak was not just focusing on attracting tourists from China.

“I am also looking at Taiwan, Singapore, Brunei, Thailand and other countries especially Europe. So far, I do not have any complaints on our visitor arrivals as we’ve managed to hit our target of three million in the first week of October,” he said.

He said for next year, the target to achieve was four million visitor arrivals.

“We will increase our target by another 1 million and I hope that we will be able to hit our target again. This will push those who are in this industry to work harder,” he said.

On the upcoming state-level New Year’s Eve celebration, Abdul Karim said this year’s celebration will be a grand one.

“It will be held at the Kuching Waterfront and we will have artistes performing as well as fireworks display. At the same time, there will also be the launch of our flagpole, which is the tallest one in Malaysia.

“It is my hope that for this year’s countdown, the weather will be kind to us as there will be a fireworks display. A New Year’s Eve countdown without fireworks display will not be a countdown,” he said.

Abdul Karim had earlier represented Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg in officiating the 17th Sarawak United National Youth Organisation (Saberkas) Triennial General Meeting.