Woman jailed five years, fined RM20,000 for dangerous driving

TAWAU (Dec 5): A woman was sentenced to five years in prison and fined RM20,000 after she was found guilty of driving in dangerous conditions which caused the death of an 11-year-old child last year.

Magistrate Don Stiwin Malanjum sentenced Noorinah Damsi, 39, for a charge under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

The court also ordered the accused not be eligible to hold a driver’s license for five years and imprisoned for one year if she failed to pay the fine.

Noorinah was also sentenced to one month in prison under Section 26 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for driving a vehicle without a license at the time of the accident.

According to the facts of the case, the accused committed the offences on February 23 last year at about 6.55pm at the Sungai Buaya Batu 3 Industrial junction.

She drove a vehicle dangerously and caused the death of her passenger, Nurisha Hisyam.

The accused had previously been issued an arrest warrant on December 5 after failing to appear in court.

The prosecution was handled by prosecuting officer Assistant Superintendent Joan Lee, while the accused was not represented by a lawyer.