13 teams to take part in pickleball tourney in Santubong from Dec 8-11

KUCHING (Dec 6): Thirteen teams have confirmed taking part in the Inaugural Damai Rainforest Pickleball Invitational Tournament that will be held at Damai Beach Resort and Damai Lagoon Resort Pickleball Courts in Santubong from Dec 8-10.

They are Grab, RB Rinduk Pickleball, SLPAS A, SLPAS B, Paddlemates Pickleball, DAL Pickleball, Blackcatz, KGS Jokers Pickleball, ILP Kota Samarahan, Headhunters, RAMD, MUSCS x SEGO and MUSCS x De Summit.

This event is jointly organised by Kelab Rekreasi Berimbai Kuching, RB Rinduk Pickleball Club, Damai Beach Resort and Damai Lagoon Resort.

It is endorsed by Malaysia Pickleball Association, Sarawak Pickleball Association and Kuching Pickleball Association.

The competition, which is divided into Team and Individual Doubles for Men’s Open, Women’s Open and Men’s Veteran, is primarily aimed at promoting pickleball and Sarawak’s warm hospitality, diversity and unity.

For the team competition, each tie shall comprise five doubles matches — Men’s Open, Men’s Age 30-54, Women’s Open, Men’s Veteran Aged 55 and Above and Mixed Doubles.

Registration for the individual doubles events is still open until Dec 8.

Champions for the team category will receive RM2,000, a trophy and medals while the first runner-up shall get RM1,500, a trophy and medals, third placing RM1,000 and medals, fourth RM800 and medals, fifth RM600 and sixth RM500.

For more information, contact tournament director Alexander Tow at 016-8828878 or tournament controller Emmanuel Ujai David at 016-8643581.