KUCHING (Dec 6): A 13-year-old boy was found drowned by the public in Sungai Cina in Matang around 12pm today.

According to witnesses, the deceased was found floating in the river by a group of men who were picnicking along the riverbank.

The group of men then quickly jumped into the water to rescue the boy, who was identified as Melvin John from Kampung Aping, Sri Aman.

Paramedics who arrived at the scene performed CPR before sending him to the Sarawak General Hospital.

MORE TO COME