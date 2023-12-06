Abdul Karim re-elected to helm Saberkas for another term, Rentap new deputy president

KUCHING (Dec 6): Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah has been re-elected to helm Sarawak United National Youth Organisation (Saberkas) for another term.

According to a report by Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas), Abdul Karim won the Saberkas president’s post unopposed for the term 2023 to 2026 during the Saberkas’ 17th Triennial General Assembly yesterday.

The report stated that Abdul Karim, who is also Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister, first held the president’s post in 2020.

Meanwhile, Deputy Minister of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Dato Gerald Rentap Jabu is the new Saberkas deputy president after he was elected unopposed to the post.

He takes over from Deputy Minister of Utilities and Telecommunications Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi who did not defend the post.

Daro assemblyman Safiee Ahmad retained his post as Saberkas secretary general.

The meeting also saw Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government Datuk Michael Tiang being elected as one of the four vice presidents of Saberkas.

The other three are Tanjung Datu assemblyman Azizul Annuar Adenan, Telang Usan assemblyman Dato Dennis Ngau and Serembu assemblyman Miro Simuh.

Azizul received the highest vote at 246, followed by Tiang 230, while Dennis and Miro each received 196 votes.