APM mobilises teams to Sebauh following flooding in area

BINTULU (Dec 6): The Civil Defence Force (APM) here mobilised two teams to Sebauh District to monitor flooding in the area at 4pm yesterday.

APM Bintulu officer Capt (PA) Mohd Johari Mohd Taufik said the monitoring sites were Jalan Ulu Sebungan and Rumah Patrick Andin.

“During the monitoring at 5.30pm, the road was washed out by flood waters and impassable for all vehicles,” he said.

At Rumah Patrick, he said APM personnel found the water level rising at 6.23pm and the road to the longhouse was impassable for small vehicles.

He said APM would continue to closely monitor these areas, with the situation so far under control.

Mohd Johari called on residents in flood-prone areas to take extra precautions and brace themselves for flash floods.

He said they must be aware of their surroundings, especially the water level in the river or drainage during high tide or heavy downpours.

For any emergency, contact APM Sebauh on 011-16256075 or call MERS 999.