Bintulu’s Majestic Shades Dancer wins Borneo Ethnic Creative Dance Festival 2023

BINTULU (Dec 6): The Majestic Shades Dancer from Bintulu has emerged the champion in the Borneo Ethnic Creative Dance Festival (EthDance) 2023.

The dance troupe led by Fazry Abdullah performed a unique ‘Kalong’ dance, which means pattern or carving in the Orang Ulu language.

Second and third place went to Badansa Dance Troupe UPM and Bahari Limbai respectively.

The EthDance Festival 2023 also featured special awards such as Best Dress, Best Music Arrangement and Best Choreographer.

The winners of the special awards were Majestic Shades Dancer followed by Gerini Tari and Tandak Remang (Best Dress); Majestic Shades Dancer, Badansa Dance Troupe UPM, Bahari Limbai KSR (Best Music Arrangement); and Majestic Shades Dancer, Badansa Dance Troupe UPM, Bahari Limbai KSR (Best Choreographer).

EthDance 2023 was judged by a jury headed by Tuah Jili, Kalai Ampi and Hanizam Asalan.

The event held Dewan Sri Kenyalang was jointly organised by Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) Bintulu campus (UPMKB) and the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts in collaboration with the Sarawak Arts Council.

The dance festival showcased the uniqueness of the arts and cultures of the people of Borneo.

Eight dance troupes from throughout Sarawak participated in the event including the Badansa Dance Troupe from UPM Serdang.