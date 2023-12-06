DBKU: Stop feeding pigeons in the city

KUCHING (Dec 6): Members of the public are urged to not feed the pigeons in the city, especially in the Kuching Waterfront areas.

Following the deaths of 41 pigeons in August, Kuching North Datuk Bandar Hilmy Othman said refraining from feeding them will avoid a recurrence of such an incident.

He elaborated that Kuching City North Commission (DBKU) is aware that some people feed pigeons out of kindness, but stressed that this could actually be harmful to the birds.

“Of course, we know that most people have no ill intentions towards them and only wish to feed these pigeons. However, some foods that are harmless to humans may be harmful to them.

“To avoid any unfortunate circumstances befalling these pigeons, I think we should avoid feeding them,” he said after the World Toilet Day 2023 Seminar at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) yesterday.

When asked about the official cause of the pigeons’ deaths, Hilmy said the Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) Sarawak stated that it is likely due to poisoning.

He further added that DBKU is currently inspecting the area and taking measures to improve cleanliness, as well as appealing to the public to cooperate with them on this issue.

“Pigeons can survive on their own food. Feeding them food that is not suitable for them can injure them and even kill them,” he said.