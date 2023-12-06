DBKU warns of strict action against eateries operating without licence

KUCHING (Dec 6): Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) is urging food business owners operating without licences to apply for them immediately or face stern action.

According to Kuching North Datuk Bandar Hilmy Othman, there are 166 food businesses operating without a licence.

“We are giving these businesses until March 2024 to comply with the licensing requirements.

“We know who they really are, but we are giving ample time and want to cooperate so that they get licensed,” he said after the World Toilet Day 2023 seminar at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) yesterday.

According to him, DBKU is currently looking into all food premises under their jurisdiction and inspecting the cleanliness of these eateries and their toilets.

“We want it (getting licence) to be implemented because we want to be on par with them for certain strategies and look into public health matters.

“We are very concerned about public health, so by complying with licence conditions, the operators of food eateries assist DBKU in ensuring public health issues are well addressed and safeguarded,” he said.

Hilmy reminded food business owners that the permit and licence fees are minimal, at only RM100 per year, and application can be done directly at DBKU’s office at Petra Jaya here.

“It is not our core business to profit from permits and licences, but we prioritise public health concerns.

“We don’t want to be harsh; we want to be a friendly authority. We have given them time from now until the deadline next year to do so,” he elaborated.

Currently, there are 386 licensed eateries under DBKU’s jurisdiction.

On another note, Hilmy stated that a total of 611 public toilets under DBKU’S jurisdiction, including those in eateries, have been inspected and are found to be at satisfactory level.

“However, public toilet cleanliness is not just the responsibility of local authorities and the health department but also the responsibility of the public.

“With the World Toilet Day seminar held today, it’s hoped that the participants can share the knowledge and awareness of toilet cleanliness to other members of the public to create a community impact for the better, especially in terms of public toilet cleanliness,” he said.

Also present at the seminar was DBKU director Mohamed Khaidir Abang.