Emart Tabuan Jaya kicks off month-long Christmas celebration

KUCHING (Dec 6): In a festive declaration, Emart Tabuan Jaya invites the community to partake in a month-long celebration brimming with enchanting activities to usher in the Christmas spirit.

Emart Tabuan Jaya in a press release said the supermarket is set to illuminate the spirit of the season with its Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony to take place on Dec 8 at 7pm.

“The event, to be held at the main entrance, promises an enchanting evening filled with joy and festive cheer,” it said, adding Kuching South mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng has been invited to grace the occasion.

Throughout this December, Emart Tabuan Jaya invites shoppers for a series of delightful events and experiences, including the Christmas Mini Booth (Dec 1-26, 10am-10pm); Santa Meet & Greet (Dec 17 at 12 pm); Christmas Dance (Dec 17 at 5pm); and Miss Teen Santarina 2.0 (Dec 23 at 10.30 am).

Generously sponsored by Ibraco Berhad, Hicaa, Chicky-Chicky, and Emart Tabuan Jaya Bakery, the celebration will feature a delightful array of activities.

Attendees can indulge in a photo booth experience, savour complimentary popcorn, and revel in the enchanting Christmas Dance accompanied by heart-warming carols.

“Join us as we light up the holiday season and create unforgettable moments at Emart Tabuan Jaya’s Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony,” it added.