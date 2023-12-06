Indonesia’s Pelita Air flight delayed at Juanda due to bomb joke

JAKARTA (Dec 6): Pelita Air IP 205’s journey from Surabaya to Jakarta at 1.20pm local time Wednesday was delayed after a passenger made a bomb-related joke.

Airport authorities redirected the aircraft to an isolated parking area for a thorough inspection conducted by the joint security personnel of Juanda International Airport.

In a statement, Pelita Air revealed that the bomb threat joke was made by a passenger named Surya Hadi Wijaya, seated at 14A, while the aircraft was taxiing to the runway.

“Security protocols were rigorously followed, leading to a comprehensive inspection of the aircraft, passengers, luggage, and belongings, all of which were deemed secure,” it noted.

The passenger, responsible for conveying false information endangering flight safety, faces legal consequences and may be sentenced to one year in prison.

Despite the incident, flight IP 205 successfully departed for Jakarta at 6 pm minus the irresponsible passenger who was detained by the authorities. – Bernama