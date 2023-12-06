Man in Miri loses RM11,500 after falling victim to Macau scam

MIRI (Dec 6): A private company employee in his 40s here lost RM11,500 to a Macau scam last month.

District police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu, in a statement yesterday, said police received a report from the victim on Monday.

“The victim received a phone call from the suspect who claimed to be a police officer on Nov 30. The suspect accused the victim of being involved in money laundering activities.

“The suspect demanded the victim to make payment for audit purposes by Bank Negara Malaysia,” he said.

The victim, he added, panicked and made two transactions amounting to RM11,500 to a third-party account given by the suspect.

Alexson said the victim only realised that he had been scammed when the suspect did not return his money.

He said the police are investigating the case under Section 420 of the Penal Code.

Meanwhile, Alexson advised the public to avoid answering calls asking for personal information, especially involving bank accounts.

For further inquiries, the public can contact the CCID Scam Response Centre at 03-26101559 or visit http://semakmule.rmp.gov.my before making any financial transactions.