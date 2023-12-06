Motorcyclist in Miri killed after crashing into parked lorry at Jalan Jelita

MIRI (Dec 6): A 24-year-old motorcyclist was killed after crashing into a lorry that was parked along a road at Jalan Jelita, Miri Bypass on Monday night.

Miri district police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu said the lorry was coming from the direction of Lusut when it broke down upon arriving at the scene.

The lorry driver, he added, then parked the lorry on the road.

“The motorcyclist, who was coming from Miri Airport direction, did not realise that there was a lorry parked on the road and crashed into the rear of the lorry,” he said in a statement.

Alexson said the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics from Miri Hospital.

He said police are investigating the case under Section 43(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.