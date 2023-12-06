Motorcyclist killed after being rear-ended by car near Kpg Tambirat

KUCHING (Dec 6): A 17-year-old motorcyclist perished after he was rear-ended by a car near Kampung Tambirat, KM13 Kota Samarahan-Asajaya around 9.20pm last night.

Kota Samarahan district police chief DSP Brodie Brangka in a statement said the incident is believed to have occurred when the motorcyclist was heading to Kota Samarahan from Asajaya.

“The motorcyclist, when moving straight, was hit from behind by a car driven by a 32-year-old local man. Both vehicles were heading towards Kota Samarahan,

“Following the collision, the motorcyclist was thrown off his motorcycle and landed on the side of the road,” he said.

Brodie said the motorcyclist was pronounced dead due to bodily injuries by the paramedics at the scene.

The car driver, on the other hand, did not sustain any physical injuries in the collision.

Brodie said the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.