MTUC gets assurance S’wak State Salary Committee to base reasonable wages on policies, pace of development

KUCHING (Dec 6): The Sarawak State Salary Committee (SSC) will base reasonable wages in line with minimum and progressive wages policies, as well as the pace of the state’s economic development.

Malaysian Trade Union Congress (MTUC) Sarawak secretary Chung Fui San confirmed receiving this assurance from Deputy Minister in the Sarawak Premier’s Department (Labour, Immigration and Project Monitoring) Datuk Gerawat Gala during a meeting at the latter’s office in Petra Jaya here on Monday.

In a press statement, Chung said SSC members will be made up of representatives from trade and employees’ unions, government departments, professional bodies, and employers’ groups.

“Any decision and recommendation from this committee will be presented to the National Wage Consultative Council (MPGN), which is also represented by representatives from MTUC,” she said.

MTUC Sarawak said the progressive wage policy introduced by the federal government recently was a very good approach and effort.

“We support the effort of the federal government to increase the wages in Malaysia so that lower-income and manual workers in particular will enjoy a comfortable life with a reasonable wage. This progressive wage will focus to compensate these employees according to work experience and productivity evaluation, among others.

“MTUC is also of the opinion that this progressive wage policy will move in line with the minimum wage that has been successfully implemented throughout Malaysia in May 2022 regardless of position and placement of workers,” she added.

On Monday, MTUC national president Zaidi Nasar led 19 representatives from 17 in-house employees’ unions based in Sarawak – from both private or public sector – to meet with Gerawat.

They also discussed holding the state-level Workers’ Day celebration, where Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg is expected to be guest of honour, on Labour Day, which falls on May 1, 2024.

Chung said the celebration aims to appreciate the contributions and sacrifices of workers towards Sarawak’s economy and development.

The proposed programme includes a dialogue session with the Premier.