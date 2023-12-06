No more copper cables in Sabah by 2025 – TM

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 6): Telekom Malaysia (TM) Bhd has replaced 90 per cent of its copper cables in Sabah with optic fibres as part of its effort to provide more sophisticated technology and combat theft.

General Manager of TM Technology Services Sdn Bhd Sabah, State Regulatory and Engagement (SRE) Datuk Mohd Sainal Mohd Amin said 2023 was the most challenging year for TM, especially in cable thefts, where16 arrests were made between January to October.

“The effort to combat cable theft is a continuous effort from TM. We have a security management unit that constantly monitors this matter from time to time.

“We have also identified hotpot areas for cable theft activities, so we have given focus to those areas. Throughout January until October 2023, a total of 16 arrests have been made.

“Among the identified hotspot areas are Likas and Inanam in Kota Kinabalu, Tanjung Batu and Batu 4 in Tawau and also Jalan Sim-Sim in Sandakan.

“We are currently in a process to terminate all copper cable services by 2025, and this is one of efforts by TM not only to combat cable theft activities but also provide more sophisticated technology in Sabah,’ he said at an appreciation ceremony here on Wednesday.

Sainal added that Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) had instructed TM to end copper cables usage by 2025.

TM invited relevant parties who were part of its team in combating cable thefts in Sabah namely police, media and security management unit, to the event.

A number of NGOs under TM Sabah were also invited and received appreciation certificates.