Premier discusses economic cooperation, collaboration with Singapore’s Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean

KUCHING (Dec 6): Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg met with Singapore’s Senior Minister and Coordination Minister for Security Teo Chee Hean on the sidelines of the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates yesterday.

According to a post on the Premier’s official Facebook page Sarawakku, Abang Johari and Teo discussed various issues notably on economic cooperation and collaboration during the one-hour meeting.

The meeting took place after Abang Johari officiated at and witnessed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signing between Singapore’s Surbana Jurong Infrastructure Pte Ltd and InvestSarawak Sdn Bhd during COP28.

The MoU covers areas of collaboration in industry transformation, energy transition, industrial decarbonisation, Carbon Capture, Usage and Storage (CCUS), as well as industrial park development and management, with a view to develop low carbon industries in Sarawak.

This was followed by the Premier’s visit to the Malaysian Pavilion at COP28, where he was received and briefed by key ministry officials before taking time off to attend a panel session at the venue.

After the meeting with Teo, Abang Johari and members of his delegation had a short meeting with Minister of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad.