Rep: Work together to fix waterlogging issue at Kemena Commercial Centre

BINTULU (Dec 6): The Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) and contractor of the Kemena Commercial Centre drainage expansion project have been asked to urgently address the issue of waterlogging in the area.

Tanjong Batu assemblyman Johnny Pang Leong Ming said they must work efficiently to speed up the progress of the project, which has been delayed several times.

He said this has led to serious waterlogging on the road behind the commercial centre.

Yesterday, he went to the affected area after receiving multiple complaints from residents and road users.

“This area has been flooded for quite a long time, we have talked to DID, BDA (Bintulu Development Authority), and we even asked them to talk to the consultant; they keep pushing responsibility here and there, saying that this belongs to Boulevard Property.

“I don’t know, as a wakil rakyat (elected representative), I don’t know who it belongs to; my concern now is that this area has been flooded for so long,” he told reporters after visiting the affected area again today.

Pang said DID and the contractor involved must speed up the project as the people would suffer if the issue is unresolved.

“Do it efficiently, I don’t want to blame anybody, but I urge them to work together, as long as you don’t disrupt the daily activities of the residents, I’m fine. The authorities concerned, please take this issue seriously,” he added.