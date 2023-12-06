Save early for children’s education, rep tells rural parents

KANOWIT (Dec 6): Rural parents must start saving money early in preparation for their children’s education, said Anyi Jana.

The Ngemah assemblyman observed that many rural parents faced financial constraints when the time came to send their children to higher education.

“If every parent can save RM1 a day from the first day their child is born, after 17 years, I believe the accumulated amount will be sufficient to cover the initial expenses for university registration.

“Financial problems are one of the reasons rural students are unable to pursue their studies at a higher level.

“I hope rural parents will think of this thoroughly and make the necessary preparations as early as possible,” he said.

He was speaking at the launch of the Town Hall Educational Smart Partnership Programme (PESP) organised by Kanowit District Education Office and SK Nanga Ngungun at Rumah Taboh Rimau in Nanga Ngungun, here Saturday.

As the elected representative for Ngemah, Anyi said he is always ready to help students in his area should they face such problems.

He said he prepared incentives for students accepted into higher-education institutions and those who excelled in Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM).

“For diploma and degree students, they are given RM500 and RM1,000 each, respectively, while students who obtained 3As and above in SPM will get RM300 each.

“The incentive is to encourage them to do better in their studies,” he said.

He also urged those eligible to try to apply for Parti Rakyat Sarawak’s education trust fund.

Anyi later expressed his concern about SMK Nanga Dap hostel boarders from Nanga Ngungun.

“I am worried more students will stop staying at the school hostel when Nanga Dap Road is fully completed in March or April next year.

“Even now, many students from Nanga Ngungun have opted to become non-boarders. I believe this will affect their studies, as they will miss out on many activities and additional classes at school.

“So I hope parents will not let their children quit staying at the school hostel,” he said.

Also present were Kanowit district education officer Yakup Jai, Town Hall PESP working committee chairman Saung Berandi, as well as PESP Rumah Taboh and Rumah Kijam chairman Entili Garaji.