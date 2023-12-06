S’wak senators urge for passage of Energy Efficiency, Conservation Bill 2023 postponed over autonomy concern

KUCHING (Dec 6): Eight senators from Sarawak have applied to the Dewan Negara (Senate) for the passage of the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Bill 2023 to be postponed.

According to one of the Sarawakian senators, Dato Ahmad Ibrahim, after a copy of the Bill was distributed to the senators, the research done by Sarawak senators found that it allows the minister of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change to extend its use to Sarawak.

This action is not in line with previous practice by the federal government, as the Energy Commission Act 2001 and the Electricity Supply Act 1990 state that its use is deferred in Sarawak, he said.

“Since there is this inconsistency, we, senators representing Sarawak, have made an application to the Speaker of the Dewan Negara to propose amendments to the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Bill 2023 and Electricity Supply (Amendment) Bill 2023 to ensure that the same rights are given to the State of Sarawak as enshrined in the Energy Commission Act 2001 and the Electricity Supply Act 1990,” he said in a statement today.

He said they were informed then by the Ministry of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change (MNRECC) that it has also applied to postpone the second reading of the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Bill 2023 as well as the Electricity Supply (Amendment) Bill 2023 at the Dewan Negara.

“This is a follow-up to our request to the Speaker of the Dewan Negara (Senate) to amend the Bill because it does not ensure that similar rights are given to Sarawak as stipulated in the Energy Commission Act 2001 and the Electricity Supply Act 1990,” he said.

The Energy Efficiency and Conservation Bill 2023 was passed in the Dewan Rakyat (Parliament) on Oct 10, 2023, and in principle, the senators support its enactment to improve the efficiency of energy use in Malaysia.

“Following our proposed amendment, today I received information from the Speaker of the Dewan Negara that these two Bills will be uniform through the involvement of the MNRECC together with the state government of Sarawak and Sabah,” he said.

“We welcome the postponement by the MNRECC which took note of our concerns which are associated with the autonomous power of the State of Sarawak in the field of electricity and also the diversity of energy resources in Sarawak.

“In upholding the principles of the Federal Constitution as well as the Sarawak State Constitution, we as members of the Dewan Negara representing Sarawak are responsible to ensure that the rights of Sarawak must be defended so that there is no more erosion of power and rights whether done intentionally or unintentionally,” said Ahmad.