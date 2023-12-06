Wednesday, December 6
Borneo Post Online
You are at:»»»S’wak Skills, i-CATS to set up centre of excellence in hydrogen supply chain tech

S’wak Skills, i-CATS to set up centre of excellence in hydrogen supply chain tech

0
By Galileo Petingi on Sarawak
For the freshest news, join The Borneo Post's Telegram Channel and The Borneo Post on Newswav.

Hallman (third right) and delegation members are briefed on the hydrogen energy vehicle training platform at Foshan Polytechnic.

KUCHING (Dec 6): In line with Sarawak’s Post Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030 and the state’s carbon reduction emission, Sarawak Skills and i-CATS University College will be establishing a centre of excellence in hydrogen supply chain technologies next year.

To facilitate the transfer of relevant new technologies, a delegation from Sarawak Skills and i-CATS was in China recently where they visited Foshan Feichi Motor Technology Co Ltd, Foshan Polytechnic, and the Sino-Synergy headquarters in Foshan, as well as Guangdong Sageran Technology in Guangzhou.

“This is an important milestone for Sarawak Skills together with i-CATS and its strategic partners in China to contribute to the development of Sarawak and Malaysia as a whole in line with the aspirations of our state and nation.

“In this respect, Sarawak Skills and i-CATS will be sending a team of instructors and lecturers to the four organisations to jointly develop hydrogen-related training programmes and embark in research and development,” said Sarawak Skills executive director Hallman Sabri in a statement.

According to him, a group of experts from Foshan Polytechnic will be coming to Sarawak Skills here to assist with the establishment of the centre of excellence.

“This will go a long way towards ensuring the successful transfer of relevant new technologies,” he added.

Recommended Posts