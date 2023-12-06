S’wak Skills, i-CATS to set up centre of excellence in hydrogen supply chain tech

KUCHING (Dec 6): In line with Sarawak’s Post Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030 and the state’s carbon reduction emission, Sarawak Skills and i-CATS University College will be establishing a centre of excellence in hydrogen supply chain technologies next year.

To facilitate the transfer of relevant new technologies, a delegation from Sarawak Skills and i-CATS was in China recently where they visited Foshan Feichi Motor Technology Co Ltd, Foshan Polytechnic, and the Sino-Synergy headquarters in Foshan, as well as Guangdong Sageran Technology in Guangzhou.

“This is an important milestone for Sarawak Skills together with i-CATS and its strategic partners in China to contribute to the development of Sarawak and Malaysia as a whole in line with the aspirations of our state and nation.

“In this respect, Sarawak Skills and i-CATS will be sending a team of instructors and lecturers to the four organisations to jointly develop hydrogen-related training programmes and embark in research and development,” said Sarawak Skills executive director Hallman Sabri in a statement.

According to him, a group of experts from Foshan Polytechnic will be coming to Sarawak Skills here to assist with the establishment of the centre of excellence.

“This will go a long way towards ensuring the successful transfer of relevant new technologies,” he added.