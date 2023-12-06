S’wak Transport Minister: Severe penalties for traffic rule offenders along ART route

KUCHING (Dec 6): State Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin has called on the public to adhere to traffic regulations along the Autonomous Rapid Transit (ART) route once it is fully operational.

According to Lee, the ART system which will operate under the Transit Signal Priority system (TSP) has its own set of rules.

“Our ART system employs TSP, where the ART is granted priority at traffic light intersections, ensuring all lights turn green upon its approach.

“Despite its autonomous operation, a human driver will be present and remain vigilant, overseeing safety considerations.

“Should a vehicle disregard the traffic lights on its route, the law will be enforced, potentially resulting in severe penalties,” he stressed.

He said this to the press during his visit to the proof of concept (POC) training site for ART at La Promenade Mall in Kota Samarahan today.

In assuring the public of the ART system’s safety measures, Lee explained that the ART would be meticulously monitored, especially at traffic light intersections.

“As the vehicle approaches, its speed automatically decreases, and the human driver is ever-present to address any unforeseen circumstances,” he said.

Battery backups would be provided should the traffic lights be affected by power outage or technical issues, he added.

On the progress of the ART prototype POC, Lee said it had covered a distance of 6,000 kilometres since the POC period, including its initial phase in China.

“Over 2,500 people have experienced the ART prototype, providing valuable feedback. Sarawak Metro will compile all the data to be sent to the ART manufacturing facility.

“Modifications and improvements will be made to adapt the ART for the state, ensuring it remains contemporary,” said Lee.

The ART which is set to operate on three routes has the Blue Line, the Red line and the Green Line.

The Blue line, spanning 27.6km, is currently under construction and is expected to be completed by late 2025 and to be operational in early 2026.

The Red Line, covering 12.3km from Kuching Sentral to Pending, and the Green Line, a 30km stretch from Pending to Damai, are both part of the Kuching City Transport System (KUTS), slated for full completion in 2027.

Lee hinted that all the three-route project might be fully operational by 2028.