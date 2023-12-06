Temporary one lane closure at Intan Roundabout from Dec 8

KOTA SAMARAHAN (Dec 6): One lane of the Intan Roundabout section on the Kuching-Samarahan Expressway will be temporarily closed to undergo repairs.

In a statement from the Samarahan Division Public Works Department (JKR), the repair work is scheduled to be carried out from this Dec 8 until Jan 7, 2024.

“This strategic move aims to facilitate repair and upgrading works to ensure the continued smooth operation of the Kuching-Samarahan Expressway, benefiting commuters in the long run,” said the department.

For any inquiries related to traffic flow or alternative routes during this period, interested parties are encouraged to contact the Samarahan JKR during office hours by calling 082-672800.

“The temporary closure is part of ongoing efforts to maintain and improve the infrastructure, underscoring the commitment to providing a safe and efficient transportation network for the community,” the department added.