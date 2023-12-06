Wee: Work to repair damaged roof at Bintawa Hawker Centre expected to be completed on Dec 24

KUCHING (Dec 6): The work to repair the damaged roof at Bintawa Hawker Centre here is expected to be completed on Dec 24, said Kuching South Mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng.

In a press release, he revealed the appointed contractor commenced the work on Dec 4, and the completion of the project is expected within the next three weeks.

He had also reminded the contractor to ensure that the implementation of the project is in accordance to the specification and the project to be completed on schedule.

“The roof was damaged by the storm that hit that area on Nov 18. Due to such severe damage to the roof, it has affected the hawkers’ daily business.

“The storm with strong winds and heavy rain caused a section of the roof at the Bintawa Hawker Centre to be blown off and the debris scattered across the main road and adjacent premises,” he said in the press release issued following the recent handing over of project letter to to the appointed contractor at Jalan Bintawa Pending Industrial Estate on Nov 5.

The handover session was attended by the Kuching South City Council (MBKS) councillors, acting City secretary Wong Ming Kong, representatives of nearby village security and development committees (JKKKs) and MBKS senior officers.

Wee also expressed gratitude to Deputy Premier and Public Health, Housing and Local Government Minister Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian for promptly approved the allocation for the rebuilding purposes.

He also urged the elected representative of the area not to merely point fingers but to actively seek and implement solutions.

He stressed on the importance of a collaborative effort to fulfil the vision and mission of enhancing the quality of life for the people of Kuching South without resorting to negative practices.