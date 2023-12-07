Abd Karim hopes S’wak own airline can open state to new travel destinations

KUCHING (Dec 7): Sarawak Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah has hoped that there will be new travel destinations when the state’s own boutique airline takes off next year.

Speaking at a press conference after the launching of Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) Integrity Day 2023 here at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) today, Abdul Karim said Sarawak needs more international flight routes to allow travellers and visitors to come to the state.

He said Sarawak has seen exponential growth in international and domestic travel over the past few years, but access to fly direct to Sarawak is still limited.

Even carrying international passengers by ferries and ships is also a constraint despite the upward trend in travel demand, he added.

“We hope our Sarawak airline, which will begin its operation next year, will set up new flight destinations, because we are on an island.

“Unless our ferries and ships that enter Sarawak can bring many tourists, the only request now is the airline because we depend on airlines to provide more destinations.

“If there are more destinations or flight frequency, I believe more tourists will be able to come here. We also welcome cooperation from industry players, especially airlines services, to further improve our tourism.

“That’s why this industry needs great cooperation between the industry players and the airlines out there, including our own airline,” he said when asked about AirAsia’s plan to fly direct from Kuching to Perth next year.

Asked when would the state’s airline begin its operation, Abdul Karim said this will be determined by the Ministry of Transport Sarawak and the Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom) as the matter is under their purview.

He said while he understands the excitement, launching an airline is not an easy task as it involves a high-stakes venture.

“Once they finalise it, I am very sure we will be briefed about that and that is where the industry players that come under my ministry including agencies and regulatory bodies will be invited to sit together to know more about our airline,” he said.

On medical tourism, Abdul Karim said the sector has contributed significantly to the state’s growth.

He said the growth in the state’s medical tourism indicates that Sarawak is in a well position to develop the sector.

When asked if the state government provides any incentive for industry players in this sector, he said the ministry was gathering feedback from the sector.

“We are still getting feedback for medical tourism. I am very happy to see the number of those who come in to seek treatment, whether it is for wellness or hospital

“We are moving slowly. But having said that, Kuching, despite its low population, there are five private hospitals built here. This indicates that we have the potential to develop this industry,” he said.

Last week, Abdul Karim said Sarawak’s health tourism sector so far recorded 28,000 visitors leading to an estimated revenue of RM54 million this year.