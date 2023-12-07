Abd Karim: STB’s Integrity Policy Book will raise accountability standards

KUCHING (Dec 7): The Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) Integrity Policy Book will serve as a tool that encapsulates the purpose of the establishment of the new Ombudsman Bill 2023, said Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

In commending STB’s effort, the State Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister said the policy book which sets out the organisation’s five-year plan for combating corruption will elevate the accountability standards in public administration and enhance transparency and accountability in government agencies.

“When the Sarawak Legislative Assembly unanimously approved the Sarawak Ombudsman Bill on 20th November 2023, Sarawak became the first state in Malaysia to set up an ombudsman institution. This will ensure check-and-balance elements are in place so that the government can improve its public delivery systems and procedures.

“I am therefore pleased to unveil the STB Integrity Policy Book which will serve as a powerful tool that encapsulates the board’s commitment to good governance, transparency and accountability,” he said when launching Sarawak Tourism Board’s Integrity Day 2023 at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching today.

Abdul Karim also said the whole organisation will be able to identify maladministration practices through the booklet as it encompasses all the important aspects of administration and management matters.

This includes administration conflicts of interest and integrity policies which will help to identify structural weaknesses, risk factors, and appropriate treatments, he added.

“The comprehensive guidebook which will be unveiled today will outline many important aspects of the administration and management of important matters. These will include STB’s Conflict of Interest and Due Diligence policies that embody STB’s pledge to uphold the highest standards of integrity in all aspects of your work.

“These integrity policies are another important step within the five-year STB’s Organisational Anti-Corruption Plan which was launched back in 2022, that aligns with the Sarawak government’s directive for statutory bodies to develop their respective plans.

“This strategic initiative will serve as a robust management tool, anchoring our organisational culture in integrity,” he said, whilst reminding STB staff to uphold integrity.

“Each member of STB must play their roles and functions while contributing meaningfully to the culture of integrity that defines their organisation, where trust and ethical conduct are not mere ideals but lived realities,” he added.

Later in a press conference, Abdul Karim said his ministry welcomed reports on any glaring maladministration practices found in his ministry.

“I do hear rumours, sometimes those who are not successful in bidding or trying to secure any project going to social media, but that is very common. It is like a big brother fighting with their little brother, juggling for toys.

“But if there are cases of people being victimised or glaring cases, we welcome the report lodged and let the proper authority do the investigation,” he told reporters when met after the event.

When asked whether his ministry had received any reports on the matter, he noted that everything was running quite well so far as there were no visits from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

“Well, if there is any report, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) would already have come in. As far as I know, everything is quite clean but, still, I’m not too sure because normally those involved in this kind of practice know each other and this needs a lot of reporting.

“And even if reports are being lodged, the investigation has to be done. And that doesn’t mean that those who are being investigated are guilty because you must remember it must be proven guilty, cannot assume straight away, condemn them guilty,” he added.