Dr Sim: S’wak implementing many construction, infra projects as it aspires to be developed state by 2030

KUCHING (Dec 7): A lot of exciting construction and infrastructure projects are now going on as Sarawak aspires to be a developed state by 2030, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian.

He said it is the aspiration of the government for Sarawak to be a thriving society by 2030 driven by data and innovation, where everyone enjoys economic prosperity, social inclusivity and sustainable environment, in line with the objectives of Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030.

He pointed out there are seven enablers and strategic thrusts for Sarawak to accelerate and to achieve these objectives.

“One of the objectives that are closely related to structural engineers is basic infrastructure.

“Basic infrastructure will provide reliable access to social and economic hubs to meet the short-term needs and preparing the foundation for future growth,” he said in his text of speech read by Kuching South mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng.

Wee had represented Dr Sim to officiate the 11th International Conference on Advances in Steel Structures (ICASS’2023) organised by Swinburne University of Technology Sarawak Campus in collaboration with the Hong Kong Institute of Steel Construction.

Dr Sim also said engineers are needed to help the world to develop sustainably.

“Thus, with ICASS’2023, engineers in Malaysia have the opportunity and platform to learn from the best experts in the world,” he added.

Elaborating further, Dr Sim said the ICASS series was initiated back in 1996 in Hong Kong and had been on a tour around the world in China, Singapore and Portugal for the past 23 years.

Also present were Emeritus Chair Professor of The Hong Kong Polytechnic University Ir Professor SL Chan and Pro Vice-Chancellor and Chief Executive Officer of Swinburne University of Technology Sarawak Campus, Ir Professor Lau Hieng Ho.