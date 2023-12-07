Federal fund not enough to resolve water problem in Sabah – Bung

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 6): The state government needs to come up with proactive measures for both short-term and long-term plans to address the water and electricity supply problems in Sabah, said Lamag assemblyman Datuk Seri Panglima Bung Moktar Radin.

Bung Moktar in a statement on Wednesday said that despite the state government taking actions to address the water issue by requesting an allocation of RM320 million from the federal government, the amount is insufficient to resolve the water supply issue in Sabah.

“The water supply problem occurs in almost every district in the state, and the allocation of RM320 million requested from the federal government for short-term solutions may not be sufficient to address the ongoing water supply problems faced by the people in this state,” he said in response to the answers provided by Works Minister Datuk Shahelmey Yahya, in the recent State Assembly sitting.

Bung Moktar who is also Kinabatangan Member of Parliament, urged the government to have a long-term plan to ensure that access to clean water does not become an issue affecting the residents and industries in the state.

“Attention must be given to improving water management efficiency and expanding water supply facilities for the people, regardless of the area. Both the Federal and state governments must be fair in providing efficient and continuous basic utilities because the people deserve a clean supply,” he said.

The Barisan Nasional Sabah chief hoped that a comprehensive long-term plan would be initiated now as the people have been waiting for a complete solution by the state government for a long time.

“This issue has been longstanding, and during my tenure as Works Minister, several ministry proposals were submitted to the government to seek approval for allocations under the purview of the then Finance Minister. However, no concrete actions were taken on the proposals,” he stressed.

The Umno Sabah chief said that even though Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor had given assurance that the water issue in Sabah could be resolved in the next three years, it is not an easy task based on the needs and allocations provided.

Many factors need to be considered, not only to ensure an adequate water supply for the long term but also to replace old pipelines, upgrade water treatment plant facilities, and explore new water sources, he said.

Additionally, Bung Moktar stressed that the government needs to continue the construction of the Kaiduan Papar Dam, which was planned earlier, as a new water supply source to ensure sufficient clean water supply for the future.

“All of this requires careful planning, and implementation needs to be expedited by requesting allocations from the federal government, which involves a high allocation cost,” he explained.

Bung Moktar also commented on the 2024 Budget recently presented, where out of the total of RM5.71 billion, only around RM4.751 billion is allocated for operating expenses at a rate of 83 per cent, leaving only about 17 per cent for development.

“If we look at this budget breakdown, it certainly hinders efforts to provide development infrastructure in the state, which includes not only the issue of clean water supply but also other essential facilities such as roads and electricity supply,” he added.