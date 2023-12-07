Fire guts one house, damages another in Miri

MIRI (Dec 7): A fire razed one double-storey house and badly damaged another at Taman Gilbert here this morning.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said no injuries were reported among the four individuals residing at the two houses.

“A team of eight was rushed to the scene after a distress call was received at 9am. The first house was completely razed, while second house was about 70 per cent destroyed.

“We are still investigating the cause of the fire,” it said.

According to Bomba, the first house was occupied by an elderly woman, while the second was being rented by three individuals.

Losses suffered by the victims have yet to be ascertained.