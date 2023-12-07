Fire razes single-storey wooden house along Jalan Stapok Utama

KUCHING (Dec 7): A single-storey wooden house at a resettlement scheme along Jalan Stapok Utama here was totally destroyed in a fire early this morning.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said they were notified about the incident at 4.50am and firefighters from the Batu Lintang and Padungan fire stations were despatched to the scene.

“Upon arrival at the scene, it was found that a vacant house, measuring to 111 square metres was totally destroyed while the ceiling of a neighbour’s house was five per cent affected by the fire,” it added.

Bomba said the firefighters proceeded to extinguish the fire by employing the defensive and offensive techniques.

“The fire was put under control at 5.21am and was fully extinguished at 6.19am,” it added.

Bomba said they are still investigating the cause of the fire.