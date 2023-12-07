Foreign Ministry: No Malaysians affected by eruption of Mt Marapi in West Sumatra

PUTRAJAYA (Dec 7): No Malaysians were reported to be affected by the eruption of Mount Marapi in West Sumatra Province, Indonesia on Dec 3.

In a statement on Thursday, the Foreign Ministry via the Consulate General of Malaysia in Medan confirmed the matter, which has so far resulted in loss of life and damage to property in the nearby area.

“Malaysia expresses its condolences and sympathy to the Government of the Republic of Indonesia and the families of the victims involved in the incident,” the statement added.

Malaysians who require consular assistance or have any further questions can contact the Consulate General of Malaysia in Medan at Jalan P. Diponegoro No. 43, Medan 20152 North Sumatra, Republic of Indonesia, or via phone at +62 61 4531342 +62 61 4523992 and email; [email protected].

On Dec 3, Mount Marapi, the most active volcano on the island of Sumatra, erupted at 2.54 pm (local time) causing ash rain in the Agam district of West Sumatra and authorities have advised people to wear face masks.

The Indonesian Centre for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation (PVMBG) also reported that the eruption spewed an ash column containing volcanic material up to three kilometres from the summit crater, accompanied by rumbling noises. – Bernama