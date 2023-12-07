GM: SMA planning initiatives to boost Miri’s telco sector

MIRI (Dec 7): Sarawak Multimedia Authority (SMA) is planning various efforts and initiatives to help boost the development of the telecommunications sector of Miri City.

Its general manager Datuk Dr Anderson Tiong said this requires support by the community at various levels, including community leaders who can help communicate government policies to the masses at the grassroots level.

“As a government agency, we recognise and appreciate the role of community leaders and tribal leaders as the mouthpieces of the community as a whole.

“Various efforts and initiatives have been planned for the development of the city of Miri,” he said at the Sarawak Communications Development townhall session for Miri Division yesterday.

Tiong said the development engagement session programme here is being held following the success of a similar programme in Sibu on Oct 24.

“The objective is to inform the general public about the development of telecommunications in Sarawak.

“Thus, we will listen to briefings from various agencies such as Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB), Malaysian Nuclear Agency, as well as SMA,” he said.

Tiong also expressed his appreciation of the support and presence of several elected representatives for this programme in Miri.

Among those present yesterday were Pujut assemblyman and Miri mayor Adam Yii, Miri MP Chiew Choon Man, acting Miri Resident Juan Ubit, Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) Sarawak director Adiman Ajem, and DNB Sabah and Sarawak general manager Choo Meng Chung.