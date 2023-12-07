In Kuching, over 150 take part in Cosplay Skit Competition

KUCHING (Dec 7): More than 150 people, mostly youths including 14 cosplayers, participated in a Cosplay Skit Competition here.

The competition was held in conjunction with the elo Anime 2023 on Dec 3, which was jointly organised by elofam and the Democratic Action Party (DAP) Bandar Kuching Parliamentary Office at CityONE Megamall here.

In a statement today, Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii said cosplay allows individuals to express their creativity by creating or customising costumes.

“This process often involves various skills such as sewing, crafting, and makeup application, providing an outlet for artistic expression. Additionally, cosplay often involves learning new skills, such as costume design, prop making, and makeup application.

“This can lead to the development of practical and artistic abilities that extend beyond the realm of cosplay,” he said.

According to him, dressing up as a beloved character and embodying their traits can boost confidence.

He observed that many cosplayers found empowerment in portraying characters they admired, which helped them overcome shyness or self-consciousness.

“Cosplaying often involves paying attention to intricate details of a character’s costume, accessories, and overall appearance. This heightened attention to detail can translate into an increased appreciation for craftsmanship and design in various aspects of life.

“I am happy to see youth from all walks of life, regardless of race and religion, gather together and share the same interest in anime,” he said.

He pledged his office will continue to work with different groups and associations to hold more similar events for the benefit of youths.

“Youths are often viewed as the future leaders of the country. Therefore, it is essential to consistently engage with the youths to understand them,” he added.