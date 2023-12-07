Kapit district office club receives RM10,000 grant from Ugak to run activities

KAPIT (Dec 7): The welfare and sports club of Kapit district office recently received an allocation of RM10,000 from Hulu Rajang MP Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong to carry out its activities.

Ugak, who is Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sarawak and Sabah Affairs and Special Functions), said the allocation was from his minor rural project (MRP) funds.

“The club had submitted an application to my service centre for funds to organise social activities and sport events.

“After going through the application, I allocated them a sum of RM10,000 from my MRP,” he said in a simple ceremony at his parliamentary service centre at Jalan Penghulu Nyanggau here.

Receiving the grant from Ugak on behalf of the district office was its administrative officer Wan Mohammad Shukri Wan Teridi.

On hand to witness the handover were Penghulu Sallang Batang, Penghulu Linggi Maseng, Cr Anyie Kumbong and others.