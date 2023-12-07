Kapit on flood watch, operation room activated

KAPIT (Dev 7): Kapit is on flood watch as the water level has risen steadily for the past two weeks especially in some parts of Rajang River and its tributaries – the Baleh River, Mujong River, Sungai Kapit, Sungai Pelagus and Sungai Yong.

A recent check on the Rajang River from the Kapit Waterfront showed no signs of the water level subsiding.

The speedboat jetty in front of Fort Sylvia along Jalan Kubu Lama here was partially submerged with only its spandex roof to be seen as at the time of writing.

The rising water had also affected the daily activities at the new cargo jetty at Bletih Industrial Estate, as well as the residents of Kampung Baru, Jalan Suhaili and Rumah John Rabar at Jalan Sungai Sesibau.

Swift turbulent water flowing down the river which carried along dead woods and debris was a cause of concern to small boats plying along the river.

Kapit district officer Cerisologo Sabut advised the longhouse folks who live on the river banks to stay alert at all times as it was difficult to predict when the river would overflow.

“For those who depend on water transportation; do take safety measures such as to wear life jackets and for boat owners to upkeep engine maintenance, as well as not to overload,” he said.

“Safety is our concern, thus, all passengers on board must also wear life jackets. Also, equip the boat with a long pole and a rope,” he advised.

In the absence of road access, longhouse folks from Nanga Merit to Sungai Melipis, along the Rajang River had to entirely depend on water transportation to reach Kapit town.

Cerisologo added that the Kapit District Disaster Management Committee operation room has since been activated to monitor the water level.