Kuching’s art show opens final series of Seni Kita Weekend 2023

KUCHING (Dec 7): Local creative hub Haus KCH will launch an art exhibition, ‘On State of Being’, this Friday (Dec 8) as curtain-raiser for its last ‘Seni Kita Weekend’ series for the year.

To take place at the hub’s block in City Square here, the opening party will commence at 5pm and continue into the night, filled with culinary and musical delights.

The exhibition will, thereafter, be open to visitors 11am to 6pm daily, until this Dec 22. Entry is upon any amount of donation.

According to the curator Rias Sofiyah, ‘On State of Being’ explores the intimate lives of seven featured artists towards understanding their own perspectives on life and existence.

“It aims to discover and rediscover a sense of identity in a viewer – for them to look into the artists’ minds as well as understanding the complex emotions when being alone.

“I’m very excited to showcase not only the talented artists from both East and Peninsular Malaysia, but also the fresh art styles to the Sarawak art community,” she said during a press conference at the Community Social Support Centre Kuching (CSSC) here.

The collections on display are by Rias herself and fellow Sarawakian artists Ainee Hanae and Pici Pamg, their Kuala Lumpur counterparts Sherylatachi, Tiomilokl and Ekhael, as well as Solaris from Shah Alam, Selangor.

Meanwhile, Haus KCH will celebrate the fourth and last of its ‘Seni Kita Weekend’ installation for this year with a gathering of almost 50 creative vendors offering wares and services revolving around art, clothing, jewellery, wellness, tattoos, as well as food and drinks through its ‘Pasar Seni Kita’ segment.

On the theme ‘Environment’ for the final quarterly installation, Seni Kita Weekend programme coordinator Christy Yang said it meant to highlight this matter that had become a global concern.

“Haus KCH kickstarted this community-driven arts festival in July 2022.

“Each of this year’s Seni Kita Weekend highlights a theme that ties in our creative collaborators, vendors, communities and more.

“Closing 2023 with the theme ‘Environment’, we recognise the importance of addressing this global concern with the support of other organisations.

“As the art scene has flourished tremendously this year, we are excited to finish it with a bang and welcome another fruitful year in the creative scene,” she said.

To be taking place at the CSSC along Jalan Abell here, the event will include Ensera Creatives co-producing a selection of films highlighting environmental causes and challenges comprising those first shortlisted by Goethe Institut for its 2023 Science Film Festival (Saturday), the ‘Kamboh Segment’ with ‘tuak’ (traditional rice wine)-tasting; ‘Fun Drum Challenges’ led by Sarawak Drum Community and supported by Naked Wonders; as well as a ‘Yoga Wellness Workshop’ conducted by local instructor Maryam Evetovics this Sunday.

The event partner CSSC will also be hosting a series of Christmas-related activities, themed ‘Christmas Lepak’, featuring the ‘Santa Claus Meet and Greets’, story-telling sessions, Christmas carols; screening of Christmas-themed movies; and also Lil Nice Cat holding its first public book club meeting with a wholesome discussion of ‘The Music of Bees’

Entry to these activities are free, and proceeds from sales generated by Pasar Seni Kita would be channelled to charity.

Other collaborators of ‘Seni Kita Weekend: Environment’ are ‘Bring it on’ and ‘Ngirupp’.

The festival hours are from 10am to 6pm daily.

For more information, go to instagram.com/onstateofbeing, instagram.com/hauskch, instagram.com/senikitakch, or email enquiries to [email protected].

Alternatively, seek @hauskch on Facebook, X or TikTok.