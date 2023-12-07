Landslip affects four doors of Betong longhouse

KUCHING (Dec 7): Four units at Rumah Panjang Sibat, Jelukong in Betong were affected by a landslip today.

Firefighters from the Betong fire station went to the scene to check on the surrounding area to ensure no untoward incidents would occur due to the landslip.

“The landslip occurred about 0.61 metres at the rear of the units belonging to numbers 14, 15, 16, and 17,” the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said in a statement today.

Firefighters also monitored the situation and advised the longhouse folks to take precautionary measures.

They were also called on to contact Bomba if the situation worsened.

It is believed that the landslip was caused by heavy rain.

Bomba wrapped up the operation at 12.44pm after completing site monitoring.