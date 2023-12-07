PM Anwar to visit Sabah, Labuan today

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 7): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is scheduled to make a one-day visit to Sabah and the Federal Territory of Labuan today.

In Sabah, he is scheduled to grace the groundbreaking ceremony for the Ulu Padas Hydroelectric Dam in Kampung Kungkular, Tenom, which will also be attended by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor.

On Aug 25, Hajiji was reported as saying that the RM4 billion dam project is expected to be completed in 2027, serving as a long-term solution to Sabah’s water woes.

The Prime Minister is also scheduled to attend the opening ceremony of the National Hawkers and Petty Traders Carnival (HPPK 2023) at Buhavan Square, Penampang, which will also be attended by Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Datuk Ewon Benedick.

Last Monday, Ewon reportedly said that about 50,000 people are expected to flock to the three-day carnival as there would also be Rahmah Sales, performance by local artistes, and 300 booths comprising exhibitors, food trucks, hawkers and petty traders, as well as stalls offering various items such as food and drinks, handicraft and clothing.

In the afternoon, Anwar is scheduled to visit Labuan where he will attend a meet-and-greet event with heads of hardcore poor households at Labuan Financial Park Complex (Ujana Kewangan).

At the same venue later, Anwar is also scheduled to deliver his mandate to Labuan communities, before attending a dinner event at the Dorsett Grand Labuan Hotel and returning to Kuala Lumpur. – Bernama