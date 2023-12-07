SFC’s SWAT catches 11-foot croc weighing 100kg in Kuala Baram village

MIRI (Dec 7): Sarawak Forestry Corporation’s (SFC) Swift Wildlife Action Team (SWAT) caught a crocodile measuring 11 feet long and weighing 100kg in Kampung Muhibbah, Kuala Baram last night.

The Civil Defence Force (APM) said it received a call on the incident at 8.39pm and immediately dispatched a team of five personnel to the scene.

“Upon arrival, the team met with the complainant, who related that he saw the crocodile by the drain near the roadside.

“Apparently, the complainant said that the crocodile had taken bait, which had been set by SFC’s SWAT earlier,” APM said in a statement.

Upon capturing the reptile, APM and SFC personnel moved and transported it to the Miri Crocodile Farm in Kuala Baram.

Yesterday, several photographs of a crocodile on a road in Kuala Baram made the rounds on Facebook.

It is understood from the comments that a man spotted the reptile while driving in the area.

It could not be confirmed whether the crocodile that was captured last night was the same crocodile in the viral photographs.