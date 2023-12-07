S’wak Energy inks collab with Masdar of UAE to develop renewable energy projects

DUBAI (Dec 7): Sarawak Energy has entered into a groundbreaking Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company PJSC, commonly known as Masdar, a state-owned clean energy provider from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), recently.

The strategic collaboration, signed at the 28th Conference of Parties (COP28) at the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCC) in Dubai, is poised to accelerate the progress of renewable energy projects across Sarawak and Malaysia.

The focus of the agreement encompasses key areas of collaboration, emphasising the development of innovative renewable energy projects utilising cutting-edge technologies, such as Solar Photovoltaic (PV) technology and Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS).

“A significant target outlined in the MoU involves a joint effort to develop two gigawatts (GW) renewable energy projects in Malaysia while Phase 1 of the initiative aims to kick off by developing 1GW projects in Sarawak.

“In addition to solar and energy storage projects, Sarawak Energy and Masdar are set to explore collaborative opportunities in hydro projects throughout Malaysia,” added Sarawak Energy in a statement yesterday.

According to Sarawak Energy, Sarawak, with its abundant hydropower potential, is a key player in the partnership and studies dating back to the 1960s suggest that Sarawak has 20,000MW of hydropower potential, with at least 8,000MW from high potential sites.

As a region, Sarawak has already harnessed 3.452GW from existing hydropower plants, and the upcoming 1.285GW Baleh HEP is scheduled for commissioning by the end of the decade.

“Sarawak Energy’s strategic shift towards renewable hydropower began in the 1980s with the commissioning of the Batang Ai Hydroelectric Plant in 1985.

“With over 40 years of experience in hydropower development, the Sarawak government-owned energy development group has evolved into Malaysia’s hydropower specialist, with a vision to be a regional renewable energy powerhouse committed to a sustainable future,” said the statement.

Meanwhile in the same statement, Sarawak Energy group chief executive officer Datuk Sharbini Suhaili also stated that as Malaysia progresses towards its net-zero targets, it is crucial for nations to work together in maximising the full potential of their renewable energy resources.

“Regional collaboration is essential, and our partnership with Masdar will play a key role in advancing our sustainable future agenda,” said Sharbini.

In response, Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, chief executive officer of Masdar, expressed pride in strengthening support for Malaysia’s renewable energy ambitions.

With over 17 years of experience in deploying renewable and clean energy projects at scale, Mohamed said Masdar aims to contribute to building Malaysia’s renewable energy capacity, aligning with the nation’s net-zero targets.

The formalisation of the MoU took place at the Masdar Pavilion of COP28’s Energy Transition Hub.

The ceremony was witnessed by Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and his deputy Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

“This partnership marks a significant step forward in international collaboration for the development of sustainable and renewable energy solutions.

“It follows an earlier MoU signed in October 2023 between Masdar and the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (Mida), committing an investment of US$8 billion (RM37 billion) for the development of up to 10 gigawatts (GW) renewable energy projects,” said Sarawak Energy.